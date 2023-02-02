Students at Mercyhurst University warmed up by getting chili Thursday.

It was part of the school’s chili cook-off which was held on campus at the student union for the first time since the onset of COVID.

Competitors could place their concoctions in categories including traditional, non-traditional, Texas beanless, spicy or vegetarian to name a few.

Students who cared to sample the dishes could pay $5 and vote on their favorites.

“I think its bragging rights, but we’re going to give them a trophy. It’s the blue ribbon of ‘I won the chili cook-off.’ It’s a huge deal around here,” Colleen Hordych, co-chair of the Social Committee.

All proceeds were given to charities and trophies were awarded for each category’s winner.