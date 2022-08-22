Mercyhurst University freshman are heading out into the Erie community Monday for the annual Day of Service event.

About 600 students loaded school busses this morning to volunteer at 23 local organizations.

Some of the students are downtown to help clean up following CelebrateErie, others went to pick up trash at Presque Isle and pull weeds at the Sisters of Saint Joseph.

One freshman student from Iowa said the event gives her a chance to go out and meet new people in the community.

“Why not. I mean you’re helping others in your community and you’re helping your environment. So get out there and just help others because sometimes we need it,” said Abigail Bender, freshman.

“Have fun because this is something that we’re like heroes. We’re helping the community out that maybe can’t do this on their own. So be a hero,” said Taylor Susmen, freshman.

The organizer for this event said this is a way to welcome the freshman students to campus and the Mercyhurst family.