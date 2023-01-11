Grant money with the purpose of addressing food insecurity on Pennsylvania college campuses is heading to an Erie institution.

According to a release, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf announced the allocation of $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus Program grants to 28 institutions of higher education (IHE) and private licensed schools to combat student hunger on Wednesday.

“With more than a third of students knowing someone who dropped out of college due to food insecurity during the pandemic, hunger affects far too many post-secondary students across the nation,” said Gov. Wolf.

Gov. Wolf continued on saying how the program gives Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities the tools they need to combat hunger on their campuses and provide students with access to healthy food so they can stay focused, learn, and grow.

In Erie County, Mercyhurst University will receive $20,000 in an effort to expand access to food options, create awareness initiatives and upgrade facilities.

Through the 2022-2023 PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program, colleges with the PA Hunger-Free Campus or PA Hunger-Free Campus+ designation applied for competitive funding in an amount up to:

$20,000 for institutions with 3,000 or fewer learners;

$40,000 for institutions with 3,001 to 7,000 learners; and

$60,000 for institutions with 7,001 learners or more.

“Hunger should never be what holds someone back from taking steps to invest in their future – and the future of Pennsylvania,” said First Lady Wolf. “From high school graduates pursuing career pathways to adults making career changes and adapting to shifts in workforce needs, students deserve proper support in achieving their higher education goals.”