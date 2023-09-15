One local university has a special way to celebrate and honor one of its former presidents.

Friday afternoon, Mercyhurst University dedicated “Michael T. Victory Way” to the school’s 12th president.

The path is situated between the Mercyhurst Athletic Center and the ice center. The school had many achievements during Victor’s six-year tenure.

This included the construction of Ryan Hall and the cyber security center.

“My time here at Mercyhurst was one of the best experiences of my life, and it was my way of giving back and change the world one student at a time. It’s really wonderful to see the faculty the staff the alumni all these folks come together to come and honor me in this fashion, it’s really humbling,” said Michael Victor, former president of Mercyhurst University.

On Friday, Mercyhurst also hosted its always popular “Hurst Day,” where the entire campus morphs into a celebration featuring games, inflatables, entertainment and food stations.