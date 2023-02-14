College students are getting the opportunity to participate in an eye opening, hands-on experience.

Mercyhurst University is hosting a poverty simulation this February and April at the Saint Peter & Paul Byzantine Church’s Parish Center. The goal is for participants to understand the plight of the poor and how the students can work to help while pursing their respective careers.

At the event, aspiring nurses, social workers, police officers, and more, roleplayed the lives of low-income families.

During their mental health classes, this simulation was made to learn how to utilize outside community resources and to be able to bring in different experiences.

One nursing student says this simulation is helping her prepare for the next steps in her career.

“If you’ve never experienced a hardship when it comes to money and things like that, it kind of opens your eyes to not everyone has the same means and regardless of that you should still treat them with the same care,” said Arieona Smith-Purdue, nursing major.

“They’ve really bought into the idea and you can see them really working towards trying to figure out, ‘how am I going to make the money to go get this,’ ‘how am I going to go do that?’ It’s almost like you can fell their palpable stress while going through it,” said Colleen Miller, simulation coordinator, nursing faculty.

Miller says it’s been interesting to watch the students navigate this experience.