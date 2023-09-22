A local university has announced their newest recruit of their men’s hockey team.

Mercyhurst University’s Division 1 men’s hockey team is signing six-year-old Jace Keeley.

The head coach Rick Gotkin said this was made possible through a national non-profit called Team Impact. The organization matches children between the ages of five and 16 throughout the nation with a college athletic program.

Jace has been diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type one that manifests as a benign brain tumor.

“It’s been amazing. The coach, the players, they’ve been very welcoming to us, couldn’t ask for a better group of guys and a coach,” said Sean Keely, Jace’s father.

“Jace, he’s an inspiration. The things he goes through everyday, we have no idea what he goes through. And just seeing that smiling face, and that great energy is just a tremendous, tremendous thing for our guys,” said Rick Gotkin, head coach of the Mercyhurst University men’s hockey team.

Gotkin said the non-profit was introduced to him by team member Steven Agriogianis in an effort to be an active member of the community.