A series of 12 historic markers are being installed at a local university with the first unveiled on Friday.

The first historical marker was placed on Mercyhurst University’s campus Friday morning. It’s called “A New Outpost of Eternity” and it’s located by the Old Main Building.

A history professor said the 12 markers are being installed as the university approaches its centennial year.

The commemorative markers will tell the story of notable figures in the history of Mercyhurst University along with important developments and premium architectural features.

“The broad Mercyhurst community, the Erie community and visitors to Mercyhurst will learn a lot about this institution and about the kind of concentric circles of history to which we are connected,” said Chris Magoc, history professor.

All of the place markers are expected to be in place by the 2026-2027 academic school year.