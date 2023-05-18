World-class performers are set to premiere in Erie this fall.

Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture (MIAC) announced its 2023-2024 MIAC live season. The program will be welcoming Broadway performers, internationally acclaimed musicians and luminaries of stage and screen.

The season will kick off with Sutton Foster, who was just in the “Music Man” on Broadway. All performances will take place at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center located on the Mercyhurst campus.

Dr. Brett Johnson, the artistic director of MIAC said that the institute has worked hard to bring “the best” to Erie.

“We’re committed to strengthening the vibrancy of the Erie region through world-class performing arts experiences. The really great thing is these performers are not only coming to perform here in the beautiful Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center, but they’re also doing master classes and workshops for our Mercyhurst students and for our community,” said Dr. Johnson.

Tickets for the season go on sale Tuesday, August 15. If you would like more information on the season, how to purchase tickets, or how to take a masterclass, you can email MIAC at miac.mercyhurst.edu.