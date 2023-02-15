(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Free performances of dance concert “Slice of Life” are set to take place this weekend at Mercyhurst University.

SoMar Dance Works, a dance company in-residence at Mercyhurst University, has announced the hour-long dance concert will take place this weekend — Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.

The dance concert is cut into 10 “slices.” Some are older works dating back to 2006 and 2008, and others are premieres.

Mercyhurst says the program is full of variety, including modern dance, ballet, tap, dance film, and storytelling with live music.

Performances will be in the Walker Recital Hall on the Mercyhurst University campus, and are free and open to the public. This marks the company’s 24th anniversary.