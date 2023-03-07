This up-and-down weather Erie has been having this winter can be confusing for both plants and neighbors, but fortunately, WJET has help in explaining what’s happening.

For that, we can thank the JET 24 Weather team.

On Tuesday, meteorologist Tom Atkins made his way to the Harborcreek Senior Center. He spoke over the lunch hour about the weather we’ve been having this year and some of the root causes and what can happen when you have a warmer-than-usual winter.

You can’t do a lot about the weather but thanks to Tom and the weather team, you can understand it a little better.