Renovations for a downtown property are complete with new amenities for its residents.

Renovations to Methodist Towers in downtown Erie began in April 2022 with the new owners — Community Preservation and Rochester’s Cornerstone Group — receiving a loan of $450,000.

Karen Bendure, Methodist Towers’ property manager, said the renovations include a new roof, a sky deck on top of the building, a pool table, an exercise room and much more.

“It’s been a process but it’s just beautiful now. Everything’s working great and tenants are happy. We have a dog park outside now we didn’t have before,” said Bendure.

She added that the renovation company cares deeply about the tenants and the buildings they work on.