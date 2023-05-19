A local donut shop and an “Erie favorite” has been listed for sale.

Kevin Brigaman, the owner of Mighty Fine Donuts has confirmed that they have listed mighty fine donuts for sale.

Mighty Fine Donuts, located at 2612 Parade Street, is considered an Erie staple and has been open since 1967. The donut shop recently got a facelift last fall installing new windows and a remodel to the exterior of the building.

Brigaman added that this decision was difficult because he has been with the business his entire life. There are no plans to close the donut shop at this time.