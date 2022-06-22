A bit of good news today, an Erie favorite is back in business after being closed for some time.

Mighty Fine Donuts has officially reopened its doors.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Mighty Fine with more on the reopening.

The donut shop was closed for several weeks while the owner underwent a medical procedure. On Wednesday for the reopening, people lined up bright and early starting at 5 a.m. to get their donuts.

At one point, the line was wrapped around the entire building.

Watch below as the owner’s daughter talks preparations that went into opening day.

Mighty Fine is again operating under its normal hours — Wednesday through Sunday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.