An Erie staple is set to reopen once again after a key member of staff overcame medial issues.

Mighty Fine Donuts on Parade Street is set to reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

This was the second temporary closure this year for the historic donut shop as the owner underwent a medical procedure back in April, resulting in the donut shop being closed for just over 2 months.

A post on the company Facebook page from August states the shop is looking to hire a few more staff members to meet the donut demand.