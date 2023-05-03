We are excited to announce that Mike Fenner now will anchor sports coverage during our weekday broadcasts.

Mike has been with JET 24/FOX 66 since 2016. He formerly anchored the sports coverage for our weekend broadcasts. Mike also has been instrumental in our Black and Gold Nation coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers seen throughout Western Pennsylvania. His experience includes covering events such as the 2016 World Series, 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, 2018 NBA Finals, NFL games, and state championships.

As our weekday sports anchor, Mike Fenner also is stepping into the leadership role of the sports department.

Mike graduated from Edinboro University and is originally from Girard.