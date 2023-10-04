Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Calling all artists! Millcreek wants your work of art showcased for the whole community to see.

Millcreek Township has extended its entry deadline for the Millcreek Art Show to Oct. 18. Entries are grouped by age ranging from young children to adults to professionals.

The art show has been running since 1067 and has been a way to show off the creative skills of Millcreek residents.

“Every year this tradition continues to grow and is such a wonderful way to give recognition to our talented community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ashley Marsteller.

Submitted art can range from traditional paintings to mixed media. Those interested in registering their artwork should visit the Millcreek Municipal Building at 3608 West 26th St. to pick up a form or call the Parks & Recreation office at (814) 835-4122 to be mailed a copy.

The Millcreek Art Show will be open to the public Oct. 28-29 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Asbury Barn Recreation Center at 4106 Asbury Rd, Erie, PA 16506. An artist’s only reception will precede the event.

You can visit the township’s website to view photos and videos from the 2022 Millcreek Art Show.