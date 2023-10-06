Students, members of the community, and organization came together Friday night to participate in a local homecoming parade.

McDowell High School’s homecoming parade featured elementary and middle schools within Millcreek Township School District along with clubs, sports, and activities of mcdowell high school proceeding down the street on floats.

Everyone in Millcreek Township and within the school district was encouraged to involved. One students said the parade brings people together every year.

“It makes me very happy because a lot of work goes into this so to just see like everybody being excited about it and being happy with the outcome of it is very nice,” said Gracie Miller, McDowell High School student.

The parade started at Caughey Road from West 26th to West 38th Street.