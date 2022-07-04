The Fourth of July Parade returned to Millcreek Township, and thousands of spectators lined up along West 12th Street to watch.

Chelsea Swift was live in the studio after speaking with parade goers with much more on today’s turnout.

Spectators say the Fourth of July feels more normal this year, especially with the large crowds along West 12th Street.

Thousands of Erie residents celebrated the Fourth of July in Millcreek Township Monday morning with a parade.

One veteran said it’s great to see people of all ages celebrate the Fourth of July after a two-year hiatus.

“It’s great to see the community back together and to bring my family. It’s just a great event. We need this for our own mental health just to feel good about each other and have the ability to enjoy the beautiful day,” said Jim Ohrn, Millcreek parade attendee.

Several fire departments and first responders marched in the parade as well as high school marching bands from Millcreek and Erie.

One Millcreek resident said for years the parade has made her birthday weekend even more special.

“It’s a family tradition. We live right down the street, so we get to be close and come down and enjoy the day,” said Barb Morrow, Millcreek Parade attendee.

One participant said she’s been coming to the Fourth of July parade for many years. She said it’s great to see the way it brings the Millcreek community together.

“Thousands of people were lining the streets on both sides. When I grew up with this, the same thing. So nothing has changed. It’s been just as fun, just as many people, the excitement is still there. It’s just been a great community event,” said Ashley Buttaccio, Millcreek Parade attendee.

Several elected officials and business owners also participated in the parade. Along the West 12th Street route, there were plenty of smiling faces around.

“I feel like everybody being out is just the kind of break that we all needed from covid. To see the community coming together, all the kids so excited to see us throwing out candy, the flags, the jeeps, it was really a great time,” said Emily Healy, Millcreek Parade attendee.