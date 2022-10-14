(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Don’t let the forecast scare you this Halloween — take your little ghosts and goblins to the “Trail of Treats” at the Millcreek Mall.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28, the mall will feature the indoor trick-or-treating event.

“If it’s cold or rainy or snowy, kids won’t have to wear a coat over their costumes,” said meteorologist Tom Atkins.

Tickets are available for $5 on the Sarah Reed Children’s Center website. Proceeds will benefit the Sarah Reed Children’s Center and The Achievement Center of LECOM.

The Millcreek Mall is located at 5800 Peach St. in Erie.