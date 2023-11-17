A new pop culture retail store has opened its doors in the Millcreek Mall.

Box Lunch held its grand opening on Friday and welcomed all to indulge in their favorite fandoms.

The retail store is the sister company of Hot Topic, and although new to the area, it has been around for the last 7 years.

For every $10 a customer spends, the store donates a meal to someone in need through Feeding America.

“Our mission is to help those in need so we actually do a lot of stuff with Second Harvest Food Bank and with Feeding America. A lot of our sweaters are sustainable, so if you like giving back to your community, definitely come and shop with us,” said Ellie Cox, store manager at Box Lunch.

The first 50 people in line on Saturday will receive free gift cards and prizes.