It was a fun, festive day filled with merry and joy as Mr. Chris Cringle made his way to town.

You better watch out, you better not cry, Santa Claus has arrived in town!

Saturday morning, Santa’s sleigh landed on the roof of the Millcreek Mall.

Dozens of families waited for his special entrance while getting glitter tattoos and their face painted.

One local ballet company was bringing the holiday cheer by previewing their rendition of The Nutcracker.

“During the party scene we have a script that was written using all the unique timeline historical events that have happened in erie so that we could really make it our own,” said Christina Maria, artistic & executive director, Lake Erie Ballet Company.

Lake Erie Ballet has taken the last 13 weeks to rehearse Erie’s Nutcracker Reimagined that will be playing at the Warner Theatre next month.

It’s a joint effort with other dance centers such as Marguerite’s Academy of Dance and Seiche Dance Collective to put on an unforgettable, theatrical, holiday experience.

“We put everything into this show,” Maria said. “It’s pretty awesome everybody loved it we had such great reviews last year.”

One dancer explained that spending time others in the company is special to her.

“We all really have a great friendship and we can just talk to each other about anything,” said Sophia Hanes, who plays ‘Clara’ in Erie’s Nutcracker Reimagined. “It’s just so magical.”

“Magical, can’t miss it, spellbounding, you’ve got to come see The Nutcracker at the Warner,” Maria went on to say.

Santa will be available for photos now until December, 24.