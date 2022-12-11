The Christmas season is a time all about giving back, and the Millcreek Police Department is trying to do just that.

They held their second annual “Stuff the Cop Car” event on Sunday at Wegmans on West Ridge Road collecting food for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Many people may start to feel a financial pinch during the holidays, and Millcreek Police hope to alleviate some of that pressure.

Millcreek Police were in the holiday spirit on Sunday as they collected donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania. It’s their second year collecting donations and non-perishables for the food pantry, and police were making the extra effort, dressing up to look the part.

“A lot of our guys, these are actually all officers behind me, dressed up in their costumes so everyone’s really enjoying themselves. We love coming out here, and we have so much fun collecting for the community and just helping out. We were so successful last year and really hoping to be that successful again,” said Patrolman Katrina Kuhl, Millcreek Police. “Rough time for everyone this time of year, especially with this economy, but everyone’s been really generous and we really appreciate it.”

Police let customers know about their collection as they entered the store. As some customers finished shopping, they stopped by the donation table to give their share to those in need.

Non-perishables were then placed into the back of police vehicles for distribution to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Millcreek Township supervisor Kim Clear said that Christmas isn’t quite the same for every family.

“Where some may celebrate because they have, there are some that can’t celebrate because they don’t have, and it can be very difficult for them to see that. If we can try to have some equity with helping with these food donations or these monetary donations to these families, they can find joy in the holiday season and celebrate,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor.

Millcreek Police will continue to collect donations on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Wegmans located on Peach Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.