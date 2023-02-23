(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A police association is being honored for its role in bringing in donations for a local food bank.

The Millcreek Township Police collected 3,094 pounds of food and $5,275 during the “Stuff the Cop Car For The Holidays” events hosted by the Millcreek Police Association (MPA).

On Feb. 22, the MPA received recognition from the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA for their work in collecting more than 1.4 metric tons of food.

“We partner with so many great organizations and being able to partner with the Millcreek Police Association means so much,” said Karen Seggi, executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank. “We’re extremely grateful to work with an organization that is so dedicated to helping our community.”

The “Stuff The Cop Car For the Holidays” events were held on Dec. 11, 2022, at Wegmans on Ridge Road and Dec. 18, 2022, at Wegmans on Peach Street.

“Our department has had a great turnout at these events from both current and retired officers, and we really enjoy giving back to the community in which we serve,” said Det. Ryan Mays, member of the MPA. “We enjoy working with Second Harvest Food Bank and supporting them.”