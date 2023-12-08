It is said that more law enforcement officers die by suicide than in the line of duty, especially around the holidays.

Nationally, this rate has increased over the last couple of years but Millcreek Township’s police department is pushing back against that trend by helping their officers.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, it’s estimated that 30 percent of first responders develop behavioral health conditions. One department is trying to get rid of the stigma around this topic.

Millcreek Township began a new peer support program last spring with their police department.

It’s a partnership with Safe Harbor to support officers who might be going through mental crises as well as supplying a co-responder to assist with calls.

“There was some grant money that became available. So we applied for assistance and we were granted a two-year grant from the PCCD (Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency),” said Carter Mook, chief of police for Millcreek Township.

The chief explains that officers can be exposed to traumatic events every day such as deaths and assaults.

“I think that’s why across the whole profession of policing we are seeing so many suicides,” Chief Mook said. “We do see more suicides at times during the holidays probably for a variety of reasons.”

A few officers went through specialized training that allowed them to support their peers.

Usually, it can be easier for officers to go to their colleagues because they all go through the same experiences.

“Sometimes all it takes is just reaching out and having a short conversation with someone just letting them know that someone cares and that someone is there to listen and that can be all someone needs to feel better and get through another day and pushing forward in life,” said Patrolman Katrina Kuhl, peer support officer for Millcreek Township.

Crisis clinician Evan Daley said it’s key to be able to recognize changes in our loved ones like their acts of daily living and be able to follow up with them.

“If you give people the resources and you just kind of expect them to do it on their own sometimes people might find that difficult,” said Evan Daley, crisis clinician at Safe Harbor Crisis Services. “It’s important to be able to follow up with them and help them along that path if they need it.”

All three agree that this program benefits their officers and they encourage other departments to implement these resources as well.

“Well, we’re still humans and unfortunately there’s a stigma that we are brave and courageous and perhaps that’s why too many of us aren’t seeking help when we need it and we need to talk to somebody about some of the things you might have seen or had to be involved with,” chief mook went on to say.

If you recognize someone is going through a crisis, it’s always recommended to get in contact with the police or mental health services.