A second-grade class in Millcreek Township learned a special lesson in class on Friday.

Carisa Coppolo, Millcreek Twp.’s coordinator of instructional technology, taught a digital citizenship and responsibility presentation to students at Chestnut Hill Elementary.

Digital citizenship is a term used to describe online behavior, encompassing everything from etiquette to staying safe on the worldwide web.

Second graders use iPads for instructional purposes and the coordinator explained that it’s necessary to teach how to use them responsibly.

Digital citizenship is taught from kindergarten through eighth grade with lessons tailored to their own grade-level digital dilemmas.

“We introduced them to six different characters that represent six different ways to be safe and responsible online. I hope they take one of those things away. I hope families are talking to their children about the safety and precautions and how do to use things responsibly because it’s not going anywhere,” said Coppolo.

Coppolo said more schools should have courses like this for their students.