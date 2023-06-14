(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township has just named its newest chief code enforcement officer on Wednesday.

Jim Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor, swore in Shalan Anderson as the township’s new chief code enforcement officer.

The promotion will fill the vacancy left by Krista Arnold’s departure, who accepted the position of director of operations at the Erie County Land Bank.

“I’m excited to continue serving the Millcreek community,” said Anderson.

Anderson was previously a code enforcement officer and started as a code enforcement clerk. She also holds the title of emergency management coordinator and oversees Millcreek’s emergency response preparedness.

As chief code enforcement officer, Anderson will oversee all Bureau of Code Enforcement operations.

The Bureau of Code Enforcement aims to protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare in buildings and structures. It enforces the International Property Maintenance and International Fire Codes adopted by Millcreek Township.