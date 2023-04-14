A new identity was unveiled for Millcreek Township.

On Friday morning, Millcreek Twp. supervisors revealed a new seal to community members in the municipal building.

The new design is the North Pier Lighthouse with six stars representing their values. Resident input through a survey aligned with the renewed results during the Embrace Millcreek planning process.

Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor, said this new identity is their recommitment to their residents.

“We needed to reimagine what it meant to live in Millcreek Township. We were one of the few municipalities to gain residents in the 2020 census. We see that people are still wanting to move to Millcreek. We want to give them a reason to come to Millcreek,” said Clear. “We’re on the cusp of something really great here.”

“Millcreek Made” t-shirts will be available at Erie Apparel in the upcoming weeks.