Millcreek Township will be giving the tennis courts at Zuck Park a new purpose.

The two tennis courts that are located at Zuck Park will soon be turned into six new pickleball courts.

Preliminary work has already started and they plan to have the courts completed and open to the public by June 19.

Millcreek Township Supervisor Jim Bock said that people have been asking for something like this for quite some time.

“You’ll see activity here from sunup to sundown. If there comes a day if we ever install lights, they’ll probably be here after dark as well. But for now, we’re sticking with daylight hours and looking forward to a lot of playability here,” Bock said.

Bock also said that they plan to install two pickleball courts at Asbury Park where youth and adult lessons will be offered through the township.