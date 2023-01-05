Millcreek Township is looking to hire a full-time paid fire chief and firefighters.

Township supervisors announced they will hire a fire chief in the next several weeks and said this is necessary as the township has more than 50,000 residents. The plan is also to hire eight full-time firefighters, as they currently only have volunteer departments.

Supervisor Kim Clear said the paid staff with help volunteers at West Lake, West Ridge, Belle Valley, and Kearsage fire departments.

“We’ve just been seeing dwindling numbers in our volunteer fire departments, and we are now at a point in Millcreek Township where we are big enough. Fifty-five thousand residents can’t just be supported with the volunteer fire personnel, so that’s why we have decided that we needed to take this step to keep our residents safe,” said Clear.

This year, a tax will be imposed on Millcreek residents, which will cost around $30 to $40 a year.