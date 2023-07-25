A car collision on the Fourth of July along Norcross Road, near the entrance of the Wintergreen Gorge, sent two people to the hospital.

The impact of the crash was so severe it sent a blue sedan tumbling into a nearby pond.

Both people recovered from the incident, but some say without the help of one courageous young man, things could have turned out much differently.

“Honestly, I had no time to think about anything. I just had to react,” said Zachary Coverdale, McDowell High School senior.

Coverdale, 16, dove into the pond to help, ripping open the door and rescuing the driver before the vehicle submerged.

He said it was difficult because of the water’s pressure on the door. Although, he doesn’t see it as a heroic action but rather something he was raised to do.

When Coverdale got to the scene, he jumped into action while several other people watched and filmed on their phones.

“He was the only one that stepped up and jumped in that pond to get this woman out of her vehicle. He truly is a hero. He is a Millcreek hero, and we are so proud to have him in Millcreek Township,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor.

Coverdale added his actions run in the family — his mother was an EMT for the Wesleyville Fire Department and his father was a member of the Marine Corps.

Both say they’re incredibly proud of their son.

“Zach, when I asked him, ‘What made you know to jump in? He said, ‘Well that’s just what you do. What if it was my mother?'” Clear added.

“To me, everyone’s saying ‘Yeah you’re a hero, you’re a great man,’ but to me, I’m not. I’m just a person who helped somebody, just doing what was right,” said Coverdale.