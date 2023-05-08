It’s “National Teacher Appreciation Month” and educators across the county are being celebrated.

Teachers nationwide are being celebrated this week, especially after educators navigated several years of virtual learning during the pandemic.

In the Millcreek Township School District, students created artwork and projects for their teachers. The district’s superintendent said they are also celebrating success in teacher retention.

“On the first day of school in the next school year, 100% of our classrooms will have a qualified teacher, so we’re feeling really good about it. One of the key decision points for us is to work with the board to make sure that we’re incentivizing our teachers and also finding opportunities to build capacity around professional development,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent, Millcreek Township School District.

Dr. Roberts added the Parent-Teacher Association played an essential role in this year’s teacher appreciation celebrations, including lunches and special notes from students.