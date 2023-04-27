American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars continue to help local businesses in the City of Erie.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember announced millions of federal dollars for city business owners. He added this funding has been transformational for businesses that struggled during the pandemic.

Bishop Frank Quinn, from Christian Ministries Church on the corner of West 10th Street, said the funding allowed them to create an entrepreneurial hub called Achievers. The hub helps people create businesses by connecting them with the necessary support.

Quinn added the hub offers a year-long business program starting this July.

“The ARP funds helped us to make the necessary changes to help people that are disenfranchised, and those that feel that they are underserved, to help them to grow and start a business. Through that funding and the renovation of the building, we were able to create an entrepreneurial hub,” said Bishop Frank Quinn.

Christian Ministries also houses a daycare center called New Horizons Early Learning Center. For more information on the daycare center and an application for the 12-month business program, visit their website.