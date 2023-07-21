Diverse Erie is awarding businesses of the black, indigenous, and people of color community, also known as BIPOC, with mini grants to expand their efforts in Erie.

One business owner reacted to the initiative and told us how she plans to utilize her grant.

The chairman of the Erie Diverse Commission said all businesses being awarded grants will be able to benefit from the funds in one way or another.

29 recipients of BIPOC Community businesses are being awarded mini grants from Diverse Erie with help from American Rescue Plan dollars.

The chairman of the Erie Diverse Commission said grants range from $5,000 to $20,000 dollars.

“This is going really to grassroots of the companies the companies that are in Erie County that might not have been getting that support consistently for many years they are now getting some of that,” said Dr. Rocky Escajadillo, chairman of Erie Diverse Commission.

The chairman said it is critical to keep businesses of the BIPOC community just as involved as other businesses.

“It is extremely important that these small businesses are kept in the conversation that money is appropriated allocated to these small businesses because that is the heart that’s the pulse of our city,” Dr. Escajadillo said.

One township supervisor said the awarding of grants is well deserved for all of the recipients.

“I think today, watching these businesses receive this grant funding after all of the hard work after everything that they have endured pre, during, post pandemic, I think it really it’s transformational,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor.

One recipient said she will use her grant to help her to continue to grow her business.

“One of the things that I’m needing, I’m pending in Walmart now. I’m actually in negotiations with them and so I really need more support on advertisement stand point and marketing stand point so this will be helpful with that,” said Marva Morris, CEO of Zen Edge Energy Drinks.

The chairman said the funds will help the businesses in more than one way.

“A lot can happen with just a small amount of money and it can be the difference between keeping your doors open or shutting them down,” Dr. Escajadillo went on to say.

The chairman of the Erie Diverse Commission said another round of grants will be determined but their goal is to continue this initiative.