A community program called Family Matters has been helping dozens of Erie residents find a path to success since 2020.

The Martin Luther King Center is hoping to raise $2.5 million to continue the program.

We heard from graduates to learn more about why this initiative is needed.

Family Matters is a workforce training program that started as an idea back in 2019.

“Through those conversations, I came up with an idea of how we can make a better change by making sure that we have access to those jobs that are open just her training development classes and more resources for people that wanted them,” said Kevin Arrington, Family Matters Workforce Training Program.

Since 2020, more than 70 Erie residents have received training including Jana Thompson who will start working as patient care technician next month at AHN St. Vincent Hospital.

“They helped me gain confidence. Really helped me to know that there are opportunities out here for me and just to take a chance and keep going and just never give up- persevere,” said Jana Thompson, Family Matters Workforce Training Program.

Another Family Matters graduate immigrated from Iraq 14 years ago, she now works at St. Vincent hospital.

“I absolutely love my job. One of the main parts I enjoy is that the company is amazing. The other thing is I’m giving back to the community that gave me a lot,” said Al Khafaji, Family Matters graduate.

More than $350,000 have been invested in family matters so far with support coming from the Erie Community Foundation, the Department of Education, City of Erie ARP funds, Highmark, and First Energy.

The executive director of the MLK Center said more investment is needed.

“Our goal for the next two to three years is to raise $2.5 million so we can impact 1,000 families. It’s a lofty goal but based on Kevin and his initiative and his heart, I think we’ll be able to do that. We just ask for the community’s support, legislators support funders support,” said James Sherrod, executive director of the MLK Center.