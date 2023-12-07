As complaints over antisemitism and Islamophobic discrimination on campuses continue, Hanukkah begins Thursday night at sundown.

Jewish families across Erie are lighting the first candle of their menorah this evening to mark the commencement of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Dovie Kivman of the Chabad of Erie County said the holiday celebrates two miracles – both occurred during a time in history when the Jewish people overcame oppression.

“The one was the small band of Jews got together, they were called the Maccabees, and they fought against this giant Greek army and they won, which doesn’t make any sense, but they won,” said Rabbi Kivman.

Kivman went on to say the victorious Maccabees could only find enough oil to keep their menorah lit for one night but it stayed lit for eight. That second miracle of Hanukkah is why Jews light the menorah on Hanukkah symbolizing the power of light over darkness.

“The message of Hanukkah is that we need to increase more light in the world and in ourselves as well, and automatically, all negativity, evil, struggling and suffering will be dispelled,” Kivman said.

Cases of anti-semitism have been on the rise nationwide, but Rabbi Kivman said that has not been the case for Erie.

“The Erie community, in general, people here are wonderful, kind and sensitive people, and I haven’t heard a hint or smell of anything in that line,” said Rabbi Kivman.

A Hanukkah celebration will take place at Chabad of Erie County on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Hanukkah ends at nightfall on Friday, Dec. 15.