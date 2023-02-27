The purposeful placemaking murals will continue to make their way into Erie communities this year with additional help from the community.

The executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, Patrick Fisher, said their goal last year was 10 murals — but they accomplished 13.

This year, 37 murals will be placed along the safer walking routes to schools during a festival this summer called “Views,” where murals will be executed in a two-week time period.

Fisher added that a number of collaborating partners are involved, and the event is timely as this year marks the 50-year anniversary of hip hop.

“We want to make sure that our community sees themselves reflected and represented in the various cultural activities and events that occur here in Erie, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, some art forms and forms of culture have been pushed to the margins, and we think an event like this brings specific art forms and cultural identities front and center,” said Patrick Fisher, executive director, Erie Arts and Culture.

The festival will take place June 1-13, 2023.