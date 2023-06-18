A car show benefitting the work of the Anna shelter brought over 100 classic, vintage and unique cars.

This was the second year that the event was held outside of Custom Audio at the West Ridge Plaza.

The owner of Custom Audio loves seeing all of the different makes and models on display and says that it’s nice that a love of cars and animals can bring people together.

“We have a little bit of everything. It’s nice to see the community come together. Isn’t it so interesting that animals bring the community together so strongly?” said Sondra Lee, owner of Custom Audio.

All revenue earned went towards the Anna shelter and Underdog barbeque donated a portion of their sales to the shelter as well.