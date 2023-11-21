Another tiny home is being built to help those who have fallen on hard times and are in need of housing.

Community Shelter Services worked with Renewal by Andersen to build a tiny home in the Kiwanis Family Village.

Fontaine Glenn, development director of Community Shelter Services, said tiny homes are an extension of the services provided at the community shelter.

Glenn added that when there is overflow during the colder months, some families are placed in tiny homes.

“It’ll be number five in our Kiwanis Family Village, so we’re just super excited. Basically, our tiny homes are an extension of our emergency shelter. When the cold weather months come, we get more people coming in, because obviously, we want people off the streets. We’re just excited to help those who need it most, especially as the temps are dropping,” Glenn said.

She went on to say plans for more tiny homes are in the works, and the organization is committed to helping more families in our community.