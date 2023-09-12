Movie buffs were invited to test their mettle with a trivia contest Tuesday night at Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club.

The contest begins at 7 p.m. and will test their knowledge of all genres while raising funds for the annual Eerie Horror Fest.

And it’s not just for bragging rights — prizes include all-access day passes to Eerie Horror Fest, season passes for Movie Magic and gift certificates for downtown Erie restaurants.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the door. One dollar spent on each signature cocktail will go toward the horror fest.

Eerie Horror Fest runs Oct. 4-7 at the Warner Theatre.