(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The weekly film screening series, Movie Magic, has brought the so-called silver screen back to Erie with a little bit of added flair.

The Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania leads the weekly film series at Kellar’s: Modern Magic and Comedy Club at 1402 State St. The film series began on Feb. 8 and aimed to feature presumptive Academy Award nominees — including “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The film selection was curated by John Lyons, the director of programming for the film society.

Academy Awards (the “Oscars”) were handed out on March 12. JET 24/FOX 66 asked Lyons how his predictions fared.

“I never do well on predicting who the Academy will award the trophies to, but I think we did pretty good on the films we selected to show this season at Movie Magic,” Lyons said.

Each Wednesday night, the evening at Kellar’s is kicked off with illusions and sleight-of-hand tricks at the bar. That’s followed by a catered buffet dinner (included with the cost of admission). Following a brief introduction, that week’s film is screened beginning at 7 p.m.

“The turnout has been pretty solidly at 50 people per night,” Lyons said. But the venue can hold many more people, he added.

On March 15, “Tár” will be screened. That’s followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” on March 22, “The Menu” on March 29, “Top Gun: Maverick” on April 5, “Nope” on April 12, and “The Fabelmans” on April 19.

The final film has been changed to “Women Talking” (instead of the latest “Avatar” film) on April 26.

Admission is $18 and can be paid at the door or online. All seating is first come, first served. The admission includes food. Drinks will be in addition to admission.