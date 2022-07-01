A mural that represents community members is underway and is one of many that will highlight residents in Erie.

A mural is being painted on West 11th Street and Weschler Ave. to represent the changes and growth of a portion of the Erie community.

This mural is part of a project that will include 11 more murals throughout Erie that will be completed this summer, and 38 next year that will total 50 murals.

Residents in this area will see the mural come to life beginning with the outline to block in colors, then detail that will include symbolism based off of community input.

“From a chrysalis to a butterfly, to Morning Glories, the oriole representing good fortune. Then also the neighborhood mentioned how much they value their front porches and how that builds community, so that’s also going to be built into the mural as well,” said Patrick Fisher, executive director, Erie Arts and Culture.

The projected completion date is no later than July 11.