Mustang owners got together Saturday to help raise money for a good cause.

The Lake Erie Mustang Owners Club met at Bob Ferrando Ford for its 33rd annual show.

An organizer told us the owners come from all over, from Ohio to Canada and of course those stopping in locally from Pennsylvania.

Each year, a charity benefits from the Mustang Show, this year, it was The Upper Room, who looks to combat homelessness in the region.

“There’s a lot of Mustang owners out there still since 1964 and a half when they first came out to the present day. There’s a lot of people that still enjoy the car and they’re really fun cars to drive,” said Jerry DeRosa, chairman of the Mustang Show.

DeRosa said he expected over 100 mustangs to take part.