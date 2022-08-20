Big names touting hits from the late 1990s and early 2000s — Ja Rule and Mya — are set to headline this year’s CelebrateErie event on Saturday, Aug. 20. The heavy hitters will be supported by a local familiar face, CEE Brown, who is gearing up to open on the mainstage.

Brown, a rapper and music producer, was “born and raised” in Erie (graduated from high school in 2006), and he’s approaching the upcoming opportunity to open for the big-name artists with a sense of duty and purpose. It’s an opportunity, he says, for the spotlight to be not just on him, but also on Erie.

Saturday’s mainstage schedule follows as:

CEE Brown Experience starts at 5:30 p.m.

Mya takes the stage at 7:15 p.m.

Ja Rule closes the night at 8:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule of performers, including local acts, go to the CelebrateErie website.