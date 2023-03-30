(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie will once again be featured in the national spotlight — but this time for a popular lawn game tournament.

The American Cornhole League’s (ACL) Pro Cornhole Series will make a stop at the Bayfront Convention Center from May 19-21 for ACL Cornhole Mania.

“We’re excited to be returning to Erie and the Bayfront Convention Center,” said Josh Keck, tournament director. “We had a lot of public interest in our open event and had a great experience in Erie last time, so we knew we had to bring the ACL Pro Cornhole Series here this year.”

The ACL Pro Cornhole Series features top cornhole players from around the world competing for points toward their rankings, prize money and a world title. ACL Cornhole Mania will be the second of five pro events, leading to the ACL World Championships in July.

The ACL last visited Erie in 2021 when the Bayfront Convention Center hosted an ACL Open and an ACL Pro Shootout event. This will be the first ACL Pro Cornhole Series event hosted in Erie.

“In addition to bringing a high-level cornhole event that we feel the people of Erie will enjoy coming down to watch, the national exposure this ACL event will bring to Erie is invaluable,” said Mark Jeanneret, executive director, Erie Sports Commission. “We know that the professional cornhole players who come to Erie will enjoy their time here and see us as a can’t-miss stop whenever the ACL comes to town.”

The event will be broadcast on ESPN as well as ACL Cornhole TV. More information about this event will be announced at a later date.