Life-saving generosity was honored on Tuesday with an emotional ceremony.

A flag raising at UPMC Hamot signifies that April is “National Donate Life Month.” Officials from UPMC and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) talked about the need for organ donation.

But those on hand also heard from the family of Sophie Dernar, who died at just 14 years old after a bicycle-car accident.

Ryan Dernar, Sophie’s father, said she had already expressed a desire to be an organ donor. He also played a recording of Sophie’s heartbeat in a bear given by the family of the person who received her heart.

“We know, number one, that she really wanted that and, number two, if someone else could have helped her in that situation, we would have been very grateful to be the recipient as well. So, that’s how our decision was made at that point,” said Ryan Dernar.

Eli Vendley, of Crawford County, also spoke at the event. He donated a kidney to help save another Crawford man he had never met.