In the last several years, one organization has helped create many murals throughout the City of Erie.

Now, leaders who tour cities nationwide are providing feedback on this public art initiative.

In 2022, Erie Arts and Culture started an effort called Purposeful Placemaking, creating 50 new murals along walking routes to city schools. The goal of this effort was to uplift neighborhoods with public art.

Now, leaders from a group called “Placemaking U.S.” have returned to Erie to check out the artwork and revisit Erie’s public spaces. One leader said Erie is a model for other cities when it comes to revitalization.

“We’re very impressed with some of the revitalization efforts, and we want to tell more people about the leadership that Erie has in this field because you guys have done a few things here that aren’t being done elsewhere. Erie can really teach other places about how to revitalize from the community up,” said Ryan Smolar of Placemaking US.

This June, Erie Arts and Culture is launching “Views Fest,” a festival celebrating Erie’s murals and street art.