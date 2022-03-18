(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has awarded nearly 40 local nonprofits with funding to help support 2022 events.

ECGRA announced Friday that 37 Erie County nonprofits and municipalities have been awarded 2022 Special Events Grants totaling $166,524.80.

“Events are a driving factor that help to promote a strong sense of community, and if we’ve learned anything over the past couple of years, it’s to never take that for granted,” said Dr. Perry Wood, Executive Director, ECGRA. “Each and every one of these organizations play a crucial role in bringing not only our Erie together, but also attracting and retaining residents, helping to strengthen our economy.”

According to ECGRA, the Special Event Grants Program, which funds up to 5% of events that take place within Erie County, promote the region economically and culturally.

“The Erie-Western PA Port Authority is grateful for ECGRA’s investment in the Port’s concert series, ERIEBANK 8 Great Tuesdays,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director, Erie-Western PA Port Authority. “Partnerships such as this allow the Authority to program eight free events at the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Amphitheater. These events allow for the community to enjoy a variety of musical genres against the backdrop of our renown bayfront sunsets.”

2022 Special Events Grants recipients:

OrganizationEventAmount Awarded
Albion Area FairAlbion Area Fair$9,560.40
AmeriMasalaThe AmeriMasala$1,427.55
Asbury Woods Partnership2022 Events$1,855.16
Borough of EdinboroBoro with the Works$1,315.95
Borough of WesleyvilleWesleyville Community Day$781.53
CAFECelebrate Erie/Lights Over Lake Erie$16,507.50
Crime Victim Center of Erie County2022 Series of Events$2,504.22
Downtown North EastWine Fest/ North East Wine Country Harvest Festival$2,979.26
Edinboro Arts & Music FestivalDowntown Edinboro Art & Music Fest$3,022.50
Erie Contemporary Ballet TheatreThe Nutcracker$5,068.04
Erie Downtown PartnershipEDP 2022 Events Calendar$6,300.75
Erie Homes for Children & AdultsVictory Ride 2022$930.70
Erie Regional Chamber & Growth PartnershipErie Homecoming 2022$4,650.00
Erie-Western PA Port AuthorityErieBank 8 Great Tuesdays$6,165.46
Film Society of NWPAEerie Horror and Gaming Festival$6,863.40
Fort LeBoeuf Historical SocietyWashington Statue Centennial and Rededication$841.65
Goodell Gardens & Homestead2022 Program of Events$1,655.40
Harborcreek TownshipConcert in the Park, Light up Night$1,162.50
Holy Trinity RC Church29th Annual Zabawa Polish Heritage Festival$6,347.25
Humane Society of NWPARock & Rescue Charity Concert$4,650.00
Impact CorryCorry Fest 2022$1,148.55
Iroquois School District FoundationErie Food Truck Festival$1,962.30
Jefferson Educational SocietyJES Programming/Global Summit$20,000.00
Lake Erie Fanfare39th Annual Drum Corps; 26th Annual German Heritage Festival$4,394.25
Lake Erie Greek Cultural SocietyAnnual Greek Festival (Panegyri)$7,440.00
Mercy Center for WomenWomen Making History, Butterfly Effect, Pedal for Mercy$910.24
Nonprofit PartnershipKeystone Nonprofit Conference$3,514.24
Presque Isle Light Station2022 Series of Events$576.60
Presque Isle PartnershipPIP 2022 Special Events$4,008.30
Saint Patrick’s ChurchErie Irish Festival$6,783.19
SSJ Neighborhood NetworkSt. Paul’s Italian Festival$4,726.61
Union City PrideFrench Creek Festival$1,209.00
Waterford Community Fair Association2022 Waterford Community Fair$7,851.76
Wattsburg Agricultural Society. Inc.Erie County Fair at Wattsburg$10,481.57
YMCA of Greater ErieHighmark QUAD Games$1,422.90
Young Artists Debut Orchestra2022 Events$4,201.74
Youth Leadership Institute of ErieGlobal Youth Service Day$1,304.33
TOTAL $166,524.80