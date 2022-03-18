(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has awarded nearly 40 local nonprofits with funding to help support 2022 events.

ECGRA announced Friday that 37 Erie County nonprofits and municipalities have been awarded 2022 Special Events Grants totaling $166,524.80.

“Events are a driving factor that help to promote a strong sense of community, and if we’ve learned anything over the past couple of years, it’s to never take that for granted,” said Dr. Perry Wood, Executive Director, ECGRA. “Each and every one of these organizations play a crucial role in bringing not only our Erie together, but also attracting and retaining residents, helping to strengthen our economy.”

According to ECGRA, the Special Event Grants Program, which funds up to 5% of events that take place within Erie County, promote the region economically and culturally.

“The Erie-Western PA Port Authority is grateful for ECGRA’s investment in the Port’s concert series, ERIEBANK 8 Great Tuesdays,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director, Erie-Western PA Port Authority. “Partnerships such as this allow the Authority to program eight free events at the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Amphitheater. These events allow for the community to enjoy a variety of musical genres against the backdrop of our renown bayfront sunsets.”

2022 Special Events Grants recipients: