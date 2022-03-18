(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has awarded nearly 40 local nonprofits with funding to help support 2022 events.
ECGRA announced Friday that 37 Erie County nonprofits and municipalities have been awarded 2022 Special Events Grants totaling $166,524.80.
“Events are a driving factor that help to promote a strong sense of community, and if we’ve learned anything over the past couple of years, it’s to never take that for granted,” said Dr. Perry Wood, Executive Director, ECGRA. “Each and every one of these organizations play a crucial role in bringing not only our Erie together, but also attracting and retaining residents, helping to strengthen our economy.”
According to ECGRA, the Special Event Grants Program, which funds up to 5% of events that take place within Erie County, promote the region economically and culturally.
“The Erie-Western PA Port Authority is grateful for ECGRA’s investment in the Port’s concert series, ERIEBANK 8 Great Tuesdays,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director, Erie-Western PA Port Authority. “Partnerships such as this allow the Authority to program eight free events at the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Amphitheater. These events allow for the community to enjoy a variety of musical genres against the backdrop of our renown bayfront sunsets.”
2022 Special Events Grants recipients:
|Organization
|Event
|Amount Awarded
|Albion Area Fair
|Albion Area Fair
|$9,560.40
|AmeriMasala
|The AmeriMasala
|$1,427.55
|Asbury Woods Partnership
|2022 Events
|$1,855.16
|Borough of Edinboro
|Boro with the Works
|$1,315.95
|Borough of Wesleyville
|Wesleyville Community Day
|$781.53
|CAFE
|Celebrate Erie/Lights Over Lake Erie
|$16,507.50
|Crime Victim Center of Erie County
|2022 Series of Events
|$2,504.22
|Downtown North East
|Wine Fest/ North East Wine Country Harvest Festival
|$2,979.26
|Edinboro Arts & Music Festival
|Downtown Edinboro Art & Music Fest
|$3,022.50
|Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre
|The Nutcracker
|$5,068.04
|Erie Downtown Partnership
|EDP 2022 Events Calendar
|$6,300.75
|Erie Homes for Children & Adults
|Victory Ride 2022
|$930.70
|Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership
|Erie Homecoming 2022
|$4,650.00
|Erie-Western PA Port Authority
|ErieBank 8 Great Tuesdays
|$6,165.46
|Film Society of NWPA
|Eerie Horror and Gaming Festival
|$6,863.40
|Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society
|Washington Statue Centennial and Rededication
|$841.65
|Goodell Gardens & Homestead
|2022 Program of Events
|$1,655.40
|Harborcreek Township
|Concert in the Park, Light up Night
|$1,162.50
|Holy Trinity RC Church
|29th Annual Zabawa Polish Heritage Festival
|$6,347.25
|Humane Society of NWPA
|Rock & Rescue Charity Concert
|$4,650.00
|Impact Corry
|Corry Fest 2022
|$1,148.55
|Iroquois School District Foundation
|Erie Food Truck Festival
|$1,962.30
|Jefferson Educational Society
|JES Programming/Global Summit
|$20,000.00
|Lake Erie Fanfare
|39th Annual Drum Corps; 26th Annual German Heritage Festival
|$4,394.25
|Lake Erie Greek Cultural Society
|Annual Greek Festival (Panegyri)
|$7,440.00
|Mercy Center for Women
|Women Making History, Butterfly Effect, Pedal for Mercy
|$910.24
|Nonprofit Partnership
|Keystone Nonprofit Conference
|$3,514.24
|Presque Isle Light Station
|2022 Series of Events
|$576.60
|Presque Isle Partnership
|PIP 2022 Special Events
|$4,008.30
|Saint Patrick’s Church
|Erie Irish Festival
|$6,783.19
|SSJ Neighborhood Network
|St. Paul’s Italian Festival
|$4,726.61
|Union City Pride
|French Creek Festival
|$1,209.00
|Waterford Community Fair Association
|2022 Waterford Community Fair
|$7,851.76
|Wattsburg Agricultural Society. Inc.
|Erie County Fair at Wattsburg
|$10,481.57
|YMCA of Greater Erie
|Highmark QUAD Games
|$1,422.90
|Young Artists Debut Orchestra
|2022 Events
|$4,201.74
|Youth Leadership Institute of Erie
|Global Youth Service Day
|$1,304.33
|TOTAL
|$166,524.80