Two local forces are teaming up for one very important cause to help children and families during the holiday season.

The Police Athletic League and the Boys and Girls Club of Erie gave away thousands of gifts to families in need. Games, sleeping bags, bicycles and stuffed animals filled up the gym at the Boys and Girls Club.

Cars lined up and kids came out with toys and holiday cheer, and over 2000 toys were donated to the program.

Deputy Chief William Marucci of the City of Erie police department says, “a PAL child will go up get the names and ages of the children and pick out a gift for them and give them a gift.”

Why is it important to have events like this?

Deputy Chief William Marucci says “it’s something that the PAL program has done for years and we just thought during the holidays. They do a couple of gift giveaways, and this is something that we came up with, had the support from the community, the children and the volunteers to come and do something like this and the first year that we did it. It was a great success and its only grown and it just makes everybody feel good.”

An event like this is a great example for the kids of the Boys and Girls Club.

John Popoff of the Boys and Girls Club said “most of the kids that come to the club do come from disadvantaged circumstances, so something like this is needed. I think it’s needed in the community.”

Tazyiah, a local 6th grader, explained “to me I just want to make other kids and people feel happy and not left out during Christmas time.”

“Coming to PAL really makes me happy because at home all the time, lonely, sad not doing much, it brings out the happiness and the child in me to come out and play and help other people have fun and stuff like that,” said Azarryana, a local 8th grader.

Deputy Chief William Marucci said they have grown to about 800 children now in the PAL program.