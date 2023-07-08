Artwork you can wear was Saturdays theme at the Neighborhood Art House.

On the second Saturday of every month, the Neighborhood Art House hosts an all-ages activity that is open to the public.

During the summer, the organization chooses to take advantage of the outdoor education area. Saturday’s workshop featured tie-dying and jewelry making.

“I think that one of the things that’s really fun about doing these community activities is that you meet new people. You can see kids as young as two all the way up to adults working together and making different projects. So they may be all tie dying today but they’ll all look different when finished and that’s just really cool,” said Sarah Everett, community art director

Next month, the art house plans to have an upcycle art activity.