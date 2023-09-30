Porchfest returned to Erie’s West Bayfront Saturday.

21 Porches and 21 bands played throughout the beautiful West Bayfront neighborhoods. It was a family filled day of a variety of music styles and genres.

This year, people were able to stop by Gridley Park throughout the day to grab food and drinks from Erie Ale Works and Dobbins Dogs.

“There are people not in the west erie bayfront area that are here but from the eastside, south of the city and it’s really great to draw attention to an organization like our west bayfront. They’re really just digging in and trying to raise the quality of life for home, work and play,” said Lisa Heidelberg, personal chef.

The emta trolley made free loops around the neighborhood for festival goers’.